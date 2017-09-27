Raising awareness for the protection of whales this October

Schoolchildren will engage with a new project set to raise awareness on the importance of protecting whales and dolphins.

ORCA, a leading UK marine conservation charity, will be working with schools across the county which includes Lindfield, Burgess Hill and East Grinstead.

The organisation will provide free resources for schools to deliver sessions about why people should protect our sea life.

The Whale Education Month will take place in October and is a new initiative by the charity.

Anna Bunney, education coordinator at ORCA, said they are feeling really positive towards its launch.

She said: “We have more than 100 schools signed up across the country. This is about 7,000 children.

“I think it is important for children to learn about whales and dolphins and how we should protect them.

“People think you need to go to the other side of the world to see them but you don’t so we need to raise awareness about them being in our seas.”

Expert conservationists have produced the material for the young people.

Teachers will deliver the sessions inspiring the next generation of marine biologists.

Miss Bunney added: “We felt a special month was the idea way to highlight these amazing animals to youngsters.

“Inspiring students about the fascinating marine wildlife around them is crucial.

“Not many people realise a huge range of different species of whale, dolphin and porpoise live in and visit waters around the UK.

“With these new educational packs, we are reaching a whole new group of children and inspiring students all around the country about how they can help protect whales and dolphins for the future.”

The ORCA now plan to devote every October to a topic where they will provide a pack for schools interested in teaching.

The government use research by ORCS to inform UK and European marine conservation policy and are a key voice in the UK marine conservation sector.