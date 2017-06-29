Rail users facing further problems as overtime ban starts

An overtime ban has been introduced by ASLEF union train driver members working for Southern and Gatwick Express from today (Thursday June 29).

This will continue until further notice. Thameslink services are unaffected.

In addition to the above, the RMT union have announced a new 24 hour strike between 00.01am and 11.59pm on Monday July 10.

Southern has introduced a revised timetable from today, reducing some services and there will be no off-peak Gatwick Express service between Gatwick Airport and Brighton (a limited peak service will operate) over the next two days.

Commenting on the train driver overtime ban ASLEF General Secretary Mick Whelan said: “The ban reflects the total loss of trust and goodwill between train drivers and the company. Drivers work overtime on an entirely voluntary basis and have no contractual obligation to do so.”

Southern Passenger Services Director Angie Doll said: “This action is going to be very inconvenient to our passengers and communities but by putting in this revised timetable we will be able to run a more reliable and consistent service.

“We’ve been safely running our trains with drivers closing the doors on additional routes since January and have had six months of sustained improvement in service levels and positive passenger feedback.

“We urge ASLEF to put an end to their industrial action and allow passengers to get on with their lives.”