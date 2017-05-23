Rail disruption follows ‘low speed’ collision

A low speed collision involving two trains has caused problems for the Gatwick Express and some Southern services in London this morning (Tuesday May 23).

A statement from Southern says: “Earlier this morning two of our trains were damaged following a low speed collision within the depot.

“As well as these trains not being able to go into passenger service the depot is closed while this incident thoroughly investigated.

“During this time trains are not able to leave the depot to form passenger services.

“Many trains will be formed of fewer coaches than usual.

“Gatwick Express will be worst affected by this incident but Southern services in the London area will also be affected.

“This incident does not affect Thameslink services.

“Gatwick Express ticket holders may travel on Southern and Thameslink services between London and Brighton.

“Southern ticket holders can use Thameslink services between Blackfriars and Sutton/Wimbledon.”