Public meeting to discuss bypass

Residents will get a chance to have their say on whether Arundel needs an A27 bypass at a special meeting next week.

Organised by Arundel Town Council, the meeting will take place at St Nicholas’ Church in Arundel at 7pm on Monday.

The event will also feature speeches from Nick Herbert, MP for Arundel and South Downs, as well as contributions from Alan Feist of Highways England.

Also on hand will be ecology specialist Jackie Thompson.

Places are likely to be limited to a couple of hundred due to the size of the venue.

Worried you won’t get a seat or can’t make it? No problem.

This newspaper plans to broadcast the entire meeting live on Facebook, and make it available to watch again later.

Look out for the link on our Facebook pages on Monday evening.