Public invited to hospice’s celebration service

St Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley is putting on a special celebration service next month to launch its brand new Memory Meadow.

The hospice is inviting the community to join them at the service in Reigate’s Priory Park at 11am on Saturday May 20, to witness the first flush of flowering and remember someone they love.

People can witness the first flush of flowering and remember someone they love at the Memory Meadow. Picture: St Catherine's Hospice

The non-religious celebration is open to everyone, regardless of whether their loved one was cared for by the hospice and will include specially chosen readings and jazz music.

People can also add their loved one’s name to an online dedication book and receive a pack of wildflower seeds.

Mary Skipper, individual giving manager at St Catherine’s, said: “At the hospice, we know many people get much needed comfort from remembering special times they had with a loved one, and we hope lots of you will be able to join us.

“Following the opening, we hope our Memory Meadow will continue to be a calming place for people to spend time throughout the changing seasons, and celebrate the life and memory of someone they love.

“Our Memory Meadow is all about renewal, hope and life, and provides a place for people to take time to reflect and remember.”

For more information and details on making a dedication, click here.

Or call Semeena Khan on 01293 583059 or email remembering@stch.org.uk.

