Psst ... Want to buy an aircraft ejector seat?

An ejector seat from a French jet is among ‘boys’ toys’ being sold at an auction in Billingshurst this spring.

The anodised aluminium metal and upholstered ejector seat is from a 1978 French jet and is expected to sell for between £3,000-£5,000.

It is to go under the hammer at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst on March 28.

The first ejection seats were developed during World War II. Early models were powered by compressed air and the first aircraft to be fitted with such a system was in 1940.

Test pilot Helmut Schenk became the first person to escape from a stricken aircraft with an ejector seat in 1942.