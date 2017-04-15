Prams at the ready as wacky racers return to village

Racing madness is set to return to Bolney over the Easter weekend as the village holds its popular pram race.

A whole host of colourful characters are set to take part in the event on Monday, April 17, with dozens of adults and children dressing up and riding specially made prams through the village, all in the name of charity.

Last year Gandalf pipped Ant and Dec to first prize while Del Boy and Rodney turned up in their Reliant Regal and a Viking longboat sailed its way to the finish.

It is one of the highlights of the year and raises thousands of pounds for good causes.

This year it is supporting rapid medical transport service SERV and children’s charity Dreamflight, which helps young people who are seriously ill by taking them on a trip of a lifetime to Orlando Florida.

The event is organised by a small team of volunteers in conjunction with the Eight Bells pub.

Competitors will race around the village, starting and finishing at the pub, with the day split into two races. The junior race, for under 16s, will start at noon with the adults getting underway an hour later.

There will also be activities including face painting and balloon art, music from band Alter Ego, plus food and drink with a hog roast and a barbecue.

For more information visit www.eightbellsbolney.co.uk

