Power cut affecting number of properties

UK Power Network has confirmed a fault with an underground electricity cable has caused a power cut in Bramber.

According to UK Power Network, the postcode ‘BN44’ has been most affected.

A spokesman for UK Power Network said: “Our engineers are working hard to fix it as quickly as possible.

“A fault has occurred on an underground electricity cable affecting the local area. We may have to dig up the road to carry out the repairs.”

The number of customers affected is thought to be 12.

UK Power Network estimates the power to be restored at some point between 5pm and 6pm on Wednesday (January 25).

