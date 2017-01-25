Power back on in Bramber

UK Power Network has confirmed power is back on in Bramber following a fault with an underground electricity cable on Wednesday (January 25).

According to UK Power Network, the postcode ‘BN44’ was most affected.

A spokesman for UK Power Network said: “A fault has occurred on an underground electricity cable affecting the local area.

“Power was restored approximately between 11pm Thursday and 12am Friday.”

The number of customers affected was thought to be 12.

