Popular store shuts as £1m refurb enters final stage

A Horsham store has closed as it enters the final stage of its million-pound makeover.

Works began at the Collingwood Batchellor store in April as the company invested £1m to create a bright, new, contemporary design with increased floor space.

The shop, in Guildford Road, remained open while the first part of the development was carried out but directors Guy and Tom Collingwood confirmed the store had now closed to carry out the finishing touches.

They expressed their delight with the works and said they expect the new-look store to be open in early October – a month ahead of schedule.

Tom said the plans were ‘a great way to offer more choice to what is a growing and vibrant town in the heart of Sussex’.

Guy added: “The new store will allow us to increase our offerings and modernise the old shop front.

“The contractors have done extremely well to get ahead of schedule and we’re really excited about the store’s new look! It’s taken two years of solid planning but the progress over the last few months has been astounding.”

For more information visit www.collingwoodstores.co.uk/