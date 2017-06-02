Popular Horsham cafe shuts with ‘immediate effect’

A popular Horsham town centre cafe has announced its sudden closure.

A notice has gone up on the front of Lottie’s Fayre, next to La Piazzetta in the Bishopric, announcing the shop has shut with ‘immediate effect’.

It reads: “It is with much sadness that with immediate effect Lottie’s Fayre is now closed.

“I would like to thank all of our wonderful customers for your support, kindness, encouragement and custom over the years.

“It has been a pleasure getting to know each and everyone of you.

“Lottie’s Fayre has been a rewarding and exciting experience and it is after much thought and with a heavy heart that I have had to close the doors

“I would like to wish you all the very best for the future and I will cherish the years working at Lottie’s Fayre.

“With best wishes to you all. Lottie and all the staff.”

