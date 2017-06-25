Popular Armed Forces Sunday in Horsham today

Bumper crowds are expected today (June 25) for Horsham Armed Forces Sunday.

The event, staged by Horsham Royal British Legion and supported by the district council, will take place between 10.30am and 3.30pm in and around the Carfax in Horsham town centre.

There will be static displays of historic military vehicles thanks to the organisers of the Capel Military Show, a band parade at 11am followed by a ceremony, and displays by armed forces charities. The Royal British Legion Band will provide musical entertainment.

At 11.15am a parade of Royal British Legion Standards, Veterans and local cadets led by the Surrey and Sussex Drum and Bugle Corp will march from East Street into the Carfax where there will be the ceremony of the lowering of the Armed Forces flag.

Shortly after, SSDB Corp will perform in front of the War Memorial.

The Carfax and East Street will be closed to traffic from 7am to 5pm.