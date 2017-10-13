Pollution kills hundreds of fish in stream near Gatwick

Hundreds of fish have been found dead following a pollution incident in a stream near Gatwick.

Members of the public contacted the Environment Agency when a number of fish were spotted ‘in distress’ in the Gatwick Stream, a tributary of the River Mole near Horley, on Wednesday.

People also reported a ‘strong smell of sewage’ in the area.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “Our officers responded immediately and we’re investigating the source, extent and impacts of the pollution.

“Early indications suggest that around 750 fish have died. Water quality has since improved and we are continuing to monitor the situation.

“If you witness distressed fish and suspect pollution to a watercourse then please call our 24 hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”