UKIP’s Horsham and South Downs general election candidates announced

UKIP’s Horsham and South Downs candidates for next month’s general election candidates have been announced.

Tories Jeremy Quin and Nick Herbert are defending majorities of more than 24,000 and 26,000 votes respectively from 2015.

JPCT 29-01-13 S13050570X Pulborough. UKIP representative John Wallace -photo by Steve Cobb ENGSUS00120130129164709

Roger Arthur, a former Horsham district councillor, has been selected again by UKIP to challenge Mr Quin in Horsham after finishing in second place two years ago.

John Wallace, UKIP West Sussex’s county organiser, will contest Arundel and South Downs for his party.

Mr Wallace, who lives in Pulborough and is a mechanical design engineer, contested the Worthing West seat back in 2010 for UKIP.

He said: “People are saying that our job is done, which clearly it is not. We are needed increasingly to hold Theresa May’s feet to the fire whilst she tries to negotiate with the EU.”

He explained how UKIP believed in direct democracy through referendums on contentious issues, while the key issue facing the area was a lack of infrastructure when new development is approved.

This includes mains water supply, sewage treatment, roads, schools, hospitals, and doctors’ surgeries.

He said: “These are not a planning consideration and that must be changed.”

Meanwhile Mr Arthur, who served as deputy leader of the council before he defected from the Tories, said: “UKIP effectively put the skids under Mr Cameron, to get a successful referendum.

“Then Mrs May emphasised that Brexit means Brexit, and many ex UKIP voters gave her their support in the local elections.

“But in Horsham, we have an MP who voted to remain in the EU, along with other Remainer candidates.

“The many thousands here who voted to leave the EU deserve to be represented in Hustings debates - by someone who strongly shares their desire to have regulations made in their Parliament, by MPs who are accountable to them.

“So I intend to represent them by challenging the sitting MP, to assure us that he will not change direction again and that he will fully support the PM’s intent to remove the UK from ECJ jurisdiction.

“I shall also expose anyone who seems to be working to keep us subject to EU regulations, when EU rulers have I made clear that the four freedoms are not negotiable.”

Other candidates already announced in Horsham are: Labour’s Susannah Brady, Morwen Millson for the Lib Dems, Catherine Ross for the Greens, and James Smith for Something New.

Meanwhile Labour’s Caroline Fife and the Lib Dems’ Shweta Kapadia are the other candidate already announced for Arundel and South Downs.

