Tory landslide sees party retain control of West Sussex County Council

A Tory landslide has seen the party retain overall control of West Sussex County Council following yesterday’s election.

Four years after taking ten seats across West Sussex in a sensational election performance, UKIP’s share of the vote collapsed en route to losing every single councillor to the Conservatives.

Only two UKIP councillors stood again, with UKIP group leader Sandra James losing her Bourne seat by a large margin of almost 500 votes.

Stephen Hillier, re-elected as a Tory county councillor for Haywards Heath East, tweeted: “A huge thank you to the outstanding @Mid_Sussex team and our residents Won by astonishing 850 votes! 3yrs hard work happily recognised.”

Labour’s share of the vote held up, losing just one of its six seats to the Tories in Crawley and narrowly missing out gaining a seat in Worthing East.

Meanwhile the Lib Dems were the other big gainer, taking Rustington but losing Northbrook to the Tories, but picking up both Midhurst and Hassocks and Burgess Hill South from independents.

Lib Dem councillor for Tarring Bob Smytherman, who is the only non-Tory county councillor in Worthing, tweeted: “Great to have some new colleagues to return to be official opposition again! #LibDemFightback.”

Kirsty Lord, who beat the Tory candidate in Hassocks and Burgess Hill South by only 20 votes, said: “Voters: Never ever think your vote doesn’t count. Campaigners: never ever think you can’t knock on one last door.”

The final results were 56 Conservatives, nine Lib Dems, and five Labour.

More to follow.

