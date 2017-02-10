Thanksgiving service for former council chairman

A service of thanksgiving for the life of West Sussex County Council’s first female chairman will be held later this month.

Margaret Johnson was a member of the council from 1981-2009 and served as its chairman for seven years, the longest tenure over the last 40 years.

Residents are invited to join the county council in paying their respects to Mrs Johnson and her family at a special service at Chichester Cathedral on Tuesday February 21 at 3.15pm.

Pat Arculus, current Chairman of West Sussex County Council, said: “The county council is pleased to be joining Mrs Johnson’s family for a service of thanksgiving.

“Margaret made a significant contribution to the county as our first female chairman and this service will be a fitting tribute to her and all that she achieved in her life.

“Margaret was heavily involved in a number of charities and public organisations, including the Sussex Community Foundation and St Wilfrid’s Hospice, as well as being a Deputy Lieutenant for West Sussex.”

Mrs Johnson died in November 2016.

Residents are asked to please use local public car parks when attending the service.

