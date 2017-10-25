Sand quarry could be removed from plan

Controversial plans for a soft sand quarry near Steyning could be removed from West Sussex’s minerals plan.

The allocation of Ham Farm, north of the A283, by West Sussex County Council has sparked widespread opposition in the town due to road safety and landscape concerns.

The joint minerals local plan, put together by the council and the South Downs National Park Authority, was scrutinised by a planning inspector during examination hearings held last month.

In a initial notification, Jonathan Manning suggested he was likely to call for the complete removal of the soft sand strategy from the minerals plan due to concerns it is ‘not justified or consistent with national policy’.

He said: “This would ensure that the Plan can be adopted in a timely manner, without the potential for significant delay.”

David Barling, county councillor for Bramber Castle, raised the issue at a Full Council meeting held last Friday (October 20).

Bob Lanzer, cabinet member for infrastructure and highways, said: “In preparing a separate soft sand strategy Ham Farm could legitimately be reconsidered as part of that soft sand strategy.”