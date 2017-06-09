RESULT: Tories hold Horsham

Conservative Jeremy Quin has been re-elected as Horsham MP.

He was first elected in 2015, succeeding long-time MP Francis Maude.

Mr Quin said: “I would like to thank the people of this wonderful constituency for re-electing me with an increased number of votes today.

“It’s an incredible privilege to represent Horsham in Parliament. It’s the best job on earth and I am absolutely thrilled to be able to return to it later today to work for all members of this wonderful community in Horsham and the wider constituency.”

Labour candidate Susannah Brady added: “I am feeling ecstatic. We have achieved everything we set out to do that’s what you do in my life of business you set goals and that’s how you make things happen.

“We set a goal to double our vote and we have more than done that. We wanted to move from number four position in Horsham to number two and we have achieved that but we haven’t just done it we have really done it.

“We absolutely have to build on this. What is important to us is we get a footing into Horsham District Council and West Sussex County Council. It’s unbalanced, it’s all Tory and a little bit of Lib Dem we absolutely have to get some balance and hold these other politicians to account and get some alternate voices in there.

“Thank you so much for believing in us. It’s very easy to write Labour off. We have proven that we can make that kind of leap in four weeks of campaigning. Imagine what we can do in the next five years.”

Jeremy Quin, Conservative: 36,906

Susannah Brad, Labour: 13,422

Morwen Millson, Lib Dem: 7,644

Catherine Ross, Green Party: 1,844

Roger Arthur, UKIP: 1,533

James Smith, Something New: 375

Jim Duggan, Peace Party: 263