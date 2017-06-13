Relief for Horsham parking ‘suffering’?

Relief could be on the way for Horsham residents ‘suffering’ parking problems.

Since evening charges were introduced at Horsham District Council run car parks, residents in the Zone A Controlled Parking Zone have been calling for the permit times to be changed.

Residents of Barttelot Road are protesting over parking in Zone A in Horsham. pic Steve Robards SR1708701 SUS-170426-101249001

West Sussex County Council’s North Horsham County Local Committee was told on Monday a review of Horsham’s CPZs ‘expected to start soon’ would look at extending Zone A’s time of operation from 9am-9pm Monday to Saturday.

Back in April residents of Barttelot Road told the County Times how they were fed up with not being able to park in their own road.

At Monday’s meeting Nigel Dennis (LDem, Horsham Hurst) said: “This will provide a huge benefit to the residents of the area in addressing the problem of evening parking in the areas closest to the town centre.”

