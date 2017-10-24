Preparation works start at Horsham FC’s new home

Ecological work has begun in preparation for the construction of Horsham Football Club’s new home at Hop Oast.

A football ground next to Horsham Golf and Fitness was approved by Horsham District Council back in March, alongside enabling development of 58 homes on sports pitches next to the Holbrook Club.

In a statement posted on Horsham FC’s website, Hornets chairman Kevin Borrett described how no judicial review had been lodged against HDC’s decision and they could now move on to the next phase.

The club is expecting to proceed to a financial completion with Reside, the development partner for the Holbrook Club land, by the end of December, when it can then start work on the pitches and clubhouse at Hop Oast.

In anticipation, ecological work has started at Hop Oast, which involves trapping and relocating any Great Crested Newts found on site, under a licence granted by Natural England.

Meanwhile the club has a shortlist of contractors who have provided detailed quotations and it will be making a decision and entering into contracts with its favoured partner shortly.

Mr Borrett said: “These are exciting times for Horsham Football Club and your continued support is welcomed and highly valued by all of the board and committee.”