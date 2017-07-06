Plans for 160 new homes submitted

Plans for 160 new homes in Storington have been submitted to the council for the second time.

Gladman Developments is looking to secure outline planning permission a 9.39 hectare piece of land to the west of Fryern Road.

A previous application by the developer for the same number of homes on the site was rejected by Horsham District Council back in June 2016.

Plans were labelled ‘cynical’ and ‘speculative’ by opponents.

According to Gladman the site ‘provides an excellent opportunity for a development which integrates well with the existing urban area of Storrington’ and has ‘no overriding environmental or physical constraints and provides the opportunity to establish a sustainable development which is both physically and visually well contained’.

The application includes up to 35 per cent affordable housing, open green space in the centre, and a landscape buffer around the edge of the site.

Developers argued settlement boundaries ‘must inevitably change in order to accommodate the full objectively assessed need and sustainable development’, and suggested the emerging Storrington, Sullington and Washington neighbourhood plan ‘does not positively plan for future development’.

The Horsham District Planning Framework set a target of 800 new homes a year across the district, but a review has started this year, with the developers arguing this would lead to a revised and higher annual housing requirement.

The application listed site opportunities such as the creating a’ high quality residential extension to Storrington which is sensitive to the existing built and landscape context’, providing pedestrian and cycle connections through the site linking wit the existing public footpaths, strengthening the network’s connection to the village centre, creating a ‘softer landscaped edge’ to Storrington, and creating public viewpoints of the South Downs National Park, and better accessibility to the woodland in the south.

To comment visit www.horsham.gov.uk/planning using code DC/17/1430.