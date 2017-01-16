Plans for 110 new Cowfold homes have been submitted to the council by developers.

Gladman Developments have put in an outline planning application to Horsham District Council for land north of Bolney Road east of the village’s playing fields.

A total of 39 homes, equating to 35 per cent of the scheme, are proposed to be affordable, although Gladman said it would work proactively with HDC to agree an appropriate housing mix including starter homes.

The scheme also proposes an open space buffer around the entire housing site, including a pond at the north-east corner to assist in surface water drainage.

According to the application: “The proposal represents an opportunity to improve the character of the area and bring a site that currently sits at the edge of residential district into a well-established residential community.

“The proposal will contribute to the development of Cowfold and assist in achieving the local authority housing land supply requirements.”

To comment visit www.horsham.gov.uk/planning visit code DC/16/2952.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.