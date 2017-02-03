Planning framework review timetable revealed

A review of the Horsham district’s local plan could begin later this year.

The Horsham District Planning Framework, which sets out where and how many houses will be built up to 2031 and also includes planning for economic growth, was finally approved in November 2015.

The controversial document, which allocated land north of Horsham for up to 2,750 homes and a business park, went through several rounds of public consultation and two examination hearings by a planning inspector, who recommended an early review.

This review is set to be called the Horsham District Local Plan, is anticipated to roll forward to cover an extra five years, and will include all policy areas to see if they need updating.

A spokesman for Horsham District Council said: “The review of the Horsham District Local Planning Framework will be called the Horsham District Local Plan.

“It is anticipated that this plan will roll forward to cover an additional five years up to 2036 and will include all policy areas to see if they need to be updated.

“This means that it will need to address a strategy for development including any additional housing numbers and potential locations needed up to 2036.

“The first consultation document is being programmed for publication in the autumn and will include policy areas other than housing. It will look at the need for employment land, a review of Built-Up Area Boundaries as well as countryside policy areas that are included in Chapter 9 of the current HDPF, Conserving and Enhancing the Natural and Built Environment.”

A Government white paper on housing and planing policy is expected to be published next week.

What do you think? Comment below or email the newsdesk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.