Piries Place £35m regeneration ‘great news’ for Horsham

A £35m transformation of Piries Place has been welcomed as ‘great news’ for Horsham by the district council.

The scheme, put forward by a joint venture between property development and investment company Reef Estates and Arcus-PCD, will regenerate the area with a new independent three-screen cinema, a 92-bed hotel, shops, offices, and restaurants.

Planning permission for the project was granted by Horsham District Council’s Planning Committee North on Tuesday (February 7).

Construction is due to start in June, with an estimated completion date of September 2018.

Claire Vickers, cabinet member for planning and development at HDC, said: “It’s great news that permission was granted last night for this vibrant new development for Horsham town centre which I believe will bring a quality new addition to the town.

“It also represents a great boost for the local economy with the creation of so many new jobs for the district.”

According to the developer the scheme could create an extra 150 jobs.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.