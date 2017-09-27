Partial closures for Horsham car park

A multi-storey Horsham car park will experience a series of partial closures for exploratory works starting this Thursday (September 28).

Horsham District Council is proposing to demolish the 330-space Piries Place Car Park, and built a replacement of between 443 and 560 spaces, depending on the final design.

The project is being timed to coincide with the redevelopment of Piries Place Shopping Centre, which is set to see a new hotel, Everyman cinema, and restaurants built by the start of 2019.

A capital budget of up to £7.25m was approved by HDC’s Cabinet last Thursday (September 21).

Exploratory work is due to be carried out between this Friday and Thursday October 12.

Thursday September 28- Ground Floor and First Floor will be closed - Floors 2, 3 and 4 will be open for use

Friday September 29 - Floors 2,3 and 4 will be closed - Ground Floor and First Floor will be open for use

Sunday October 8 - Certain Ground Floor spaces will be cordoned off, no other floors will be affected

Monday October 9 - Thursday October 12 - Certain Ground Floor spaces will be cordoned off, no other floors will be affected.