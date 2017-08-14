Parking machines start taking coins

Have your say

Machines at all of Horsham district’s rural car parks are taking coins from today (Tuesday August 14).

Horsham District Council has made the changes following user feedback, allowing ‘greater flexibility of payment methods for car park users’.

The controversial charges were introduced in April as the council looked to cover the car parks’ annual £315,000 running costs.

From today coin payment will be enabled at Roffey’s Godwin Way, Storrington’s North Street Car Park, Billingshurst Library Car Park, Pulborough’s Lower Street Car Park, both the Steyning car parks in Fletchers Croft and the High Street, and Henfield’s car parks at the library and Coopers Way.

Last month, Gordon Lindsay (Con, Billingshurst and Shipley), cabinet member for the local economy, said: “Our aim is to make parking in our rural towns as easy as possible for visitors and residents.

“The introduction of the new coin payment method in addition to card payment gives increased flexibility for users, tailoring our service to their needs.”

Mill Lane Car Park in Storrington and Newmans Gardens in Steyning already accept cash.

Additional signage and instructions have been placed in car parks to assist users. The payment machines will accept coins only.

Visitors opting for pay and display are charged 75p for the first hour and £1.50 for the maximum stay, which varies at different locations.

Long-stay season tickets are available at some car parks, while regular users can also purchase an annual parking disk for £12. Subsequent discs are £6 with a maximum of four per household.

For more information visit www.horsham.gov.uk/parking/annual-parking-disc