Oil well operator seek 15-year extension

A 15-year extension for an oil well west of Storrington is being sought.

The site, off the A23 Pulborough Road near Cootham, has been operational since the 1990s, but the current temporary planning permission expires at the end of 2017.

IGas Energy has submitted an application to West Sussex County Council to extend consent until 2032.

According to the application, although production levels have diminished the site still produces 46 barrels of oil per day.

The planning statement reads: “The proposal hereby submitted does not include any extension or intensification of activity at the site and any potential environmental impacts will continue to be mitigated as they are at present.”

To view the application visit the council’s website using code WSCC/035/17/SR.