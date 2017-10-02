New chairman of anti-Gatwick second runway group

A group leading the campaign against a second runway at Gatwick has appointed a new chairman.

Peter Barclay will succeed Brendon Sewill when he retires on October 15 from the Gatwick Area Conservation Campaign.

The organisation seeks to improve the environment around the airport by reducing noise and pollution.

Mr Barclay said: “I aim to follow in Brendon’s footsteps and lead GACC in opposing the unnecessary second runway at Gatwick and in the protection of our environment against unsustainable expansion of the airport.”

He is currently vice-chairman of GACC, and represents environmental and community groups on the Gatwick Airport Consultative Committee. He is also a trustee of the Aviation Environment Trust.

During a career in aviation he lived and travelled extensively in the Far East and Africa, and while semi-retiredhe acts as clerk to Charlwood and Newdigate’s parish councils.

He added: “Many years of travelling enables me to understand the benefits and dis-benefits of aviation.

“Having worked in the industry helps me to interpret some of the technical issues, while my parish council work gives an insight into community affairs and assists with networking at a local and national level.”

Mr Barclay and his wife, Cathy, live in Charlwood. When not thinking about the problems caused by aircraft, he manages a number of jazz and traditional singing groups.

For more information visit GACC’s website.