MP helps homeless charity celebrate its 30th anniversary

Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert hailed a homeless charity as a ‘brilliant initiative’ during a reception to celebrate its 30th anniversary last week.

Nightstop – a service set up by the charity Depaul – provides emergency accomodation for 16 to 25 year olds in the homes of approved voluntary hosts.

Young people typically stay with Nightstop for seven or eight nights while Depaul and its partners look for somewhere safe for them to stay long term.

Over half of young people with Nightstop are there because of a relationship breakdown.

Mr Herbert suggested the event to the Speaker of the House of Commons who hosted the reception on October 31.

The MP is an officer and founding member of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Ending Homelessness, which was set up three years ago with the support of homeless charities in response to growing numbers of people sleeping rough.

The group investigated and reported on three specific groups of homeless people – care leavers, prison leavers and victims of domestic violence – and found that they are not receiving the housing support needed and are at significant risk of homelessness.

Mr Herbert said: “The reception at the Speaker’s House was a wonderful way to celebrate 30 years of important work by Nightstop.

“Charities like this do marvellous work, providing a lifeline for homeless young people, and they really deserve our support.”