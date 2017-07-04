Major engineering firm submits expansion plans

One of Storrington’s most prestigious employers has submitted expansion plans.

Tesla Engineering, which is based off Water Lane and employs nearly 300 people, manufactures electromagnets for particle accelerators and gradient coils for MRI scanners.

The company’s last expansion was approved by Horsham District Council in 2013 and the firm has now submitted a planning application for two new buildings to the north of the existing facility.

According to Tesla if approved the expansion could create another 100 jobs at the site.

The planning statement reads: “There are imperative reasons why the proposed development needs to be located adjacent to Tesla’s existing facilities and moreover significant associated economic benefits to local employment and the local economy.

“In the absence of the proposed development Tesla would reluctantly be forced to locate their entire business outside of the district, or UK resulting in the loss of opportunity to create 100 new jobs, and result in the loss of 298 existing jobs and associated economic benefits in the Horsham district.

“It is therefore considered that the imperative reasons for the developments location and the significant benefits of retaining Tesla in the district in the long term outweigh the policy considerations which restrict development in the countryside particularly when there are no other policies or material considerations which indicate the development should be restricted.”

The two new buildings would match the existing unit built by Tesla to the east of Water Lane, and be constructed from a steel portal frame, with a brick plinth at the base, and shallow pitch corrugated roof.

A total of 110 car parking spaces are proposed for the extension as well as two new lorry spaces, covered cycle parking, and hardstanding for turning space.

To view plans visit www.horsham.gov.uk/planning using code DC/17/1367.