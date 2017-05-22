LIVE: Decision day on North Horsham development

Councillors are debating Liberty’s application for 2,750 homes and a business park on land north of the A264.
The scheme is expected to be given the green light tonight as it has been recommended for approval by planning officers.
Councillors are debating Liberty’s application for 2,750 homes and a business park on land north of the A264.
The scheme is expected to be given the green light tonight as it has been recommended for approval by planning officers.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with West Sussex County Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.