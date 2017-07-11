Incinerator plans withdrawn

Plans for an incinerator north of Horsham have been withdrawn.

Britaniacrest is looking to build a recycling, recovery and renewable energy facility off Langhurstwood Road.

A planning application was due to be discussed by West Sussex County Council’s Planning Committee next Tuesday (July 18), with officers recommending refusal.

However the waste management company has now decided to withdraw the application and it has been pulled from the meeting’s agenda.

An email from its agents to the county council said: “We should like to be given the opportunity of thoroughly reviewing your concerns to establish whether we can do more to overcome these challenges.

“We feel there is scope to reach an amicable solution by looking at the design and other technical issues, and I think a withdrawal and re‐submission at a later date would be a sensible way forward.”

