Horsham town centre vision exhibition extended

Due to a massive public response to Horsham District Council’s Town Centre Vision exhibition, it has been extended until Monday 19 June 2017 to enable as many people as possible to have their say.

The exhibition, initially staged in Swan Walk Shopping Centre, has now moved to Horsham Library, Lower Tanbridge Way, Horsham until 12 June. From 12 to 19 June it will be relocated to a venue to be decided.

New circular compas paving feature

Members of the public can find out more about an exciting new town centre vision for Horsham Town and express their views at the exhibition .

Officers from Horsham District Council will be on hand to answer questions about the plans to redevelop areas of the town centre in advance of the council preparing a Town Centre Vision Statement for Horsham.

The overall aim is to develop an aspirational, comprehensive and deliverable vision for the town centre over the next 10 to 15 years.

The council has recently undertaken a thorough review of Horsham to include population growth and social and economic factors in order to shape their ideas.

As well as setting out the strategic directions for the town centre a number of potential development sites have been identified with a view to exploring and delivering new public realm schemes that would benefit the town centre.

The exhibition explores the current strengths and weaknesses of the town centre and displays potential development and environmental enhancement opportunities for the public to comment on and express their views.

Ideas range from improving Blackhorse Way to development opportunities for the Forum and Library areas, major improvements to the public realm in the Bishopric, a refurbished Queen Street entrance to the town and improved wi-fi hotspots, lighting, planting and pedestrian walkways and much more. The council urges as many of you as possible to come along and let them know what you think.

For those unable to come along to the exhibition, they can view the proposed ideas on the council’s Current Consultations page which also includes feedback forms.

