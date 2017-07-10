Horsham incinerator set to be refused

Controversial plans for an incinerator north of Horsham could be turned down next week.

Britaniacrest is looking for permission to build a recycling, recovery and renewable energy facility off Langhurstwood Road.

Developers say the plan offers numerous benefits such as diverting waste away from landfill, generating renewable energy, and creating new jobs for the area.

But residents have raised concerns about the impact on the landscape, emissions, noise, and traffic, arguing the chimney would be the height of Big Ben.

The application is due to be discussed by West Sussex County Council’s Planning Committee next Tuesday (July 18).

Officers have recommended refusal due to both the visual impact on the surrounding area and the noise impact on nearby residential properties.

In their report they said: “Overall, although there is a need for facilities that would divert waste from landfill, the nature of the development proposed in this application is not considered to be acceptable in terms of its visual impact or impact on the landscape, and the applicant has failed to demonstrate that the noise impact would be acceptable.

“Therefore, the development does not accord with the development plan or other material considerations.”

The waste management company already has permission to use the former Wealden Brickworks site as a waste transfer site to manage and process commercial, industrial, and municipal waste.

The application says the facility will sort around 230,000 tonnes of waste per year, breaking it up into what can be recycled or reused.

Brookhurst Wood also includes a landfill site and a mechanical biological treatment facility run by Biffa as part of a contract with the county council.

Developer Liberty Property Trust has outline permission for up to 2,750 homes to the east of the proposed incinerator site.

Both Horsham District Council’s planning and environmental health departments have objected, as have North Horsham, Warnham, Rusper, and Colgate parish councils, along with both Denne and Forest neighbourhood councils.

Of the 990 representations received, 980 were objections and 10 were in support of the application.

