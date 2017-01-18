Horsham District Council set to increase council tax

Council tax bills are set to increase for Horsham district households from April.

Horsham District Council is proposing a 2.5 per cent rise in its precept, adding another £3.43 a year for a Band D property.

Meanwhile West Sussex County Council is looking at a 3.95 per cent increase, or an extra £47.70 a year for 2017/18, while Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has put forward a 3.36 per cent rise, equating to an added £5 per annum for a Band D household.

HDC’s council tax precept would remain the lowest in West Sussex.

Draft budget proposals for 2017/18 are due to be discussed by HDC’s Cabinet next Thursday (January 26).

According to an officers’ report a three-year transformation programme could see staff numbers cut by 25.

It states: “The council plans to deliver savings and income generation through a combination of measures including; service and productivity reviews, shared services, procurement, income generation, and other efficiency measures.”

