Green MEP to host Horsham meeting on UK energy policy

A Green MEP will host a public meeting in Horsham to discuss the UK’s energy policy next week.

Keith Taylor, one of the South East’s representatives, will be joined by guest speakers from Rampion Wind Farm, Friends of the Earth, and the Mid Sussex Green Party, at the Quaker Meeting House in Worthing Road on Wednesday November 1, starting at 6pm.

The wide-ranging discussion will touch on subjects including Britain’s membership of the European nuclear safety agency (EURATOM), renewable energy targets post-Brexit, and the impacts of unconventional oil and gas extraction and fracking.

The meeting is free and open to everyone.

Chris Tomlinson, EON Rampion spokesperson, Brenda Pollack, South East regional campaigner for Friends of the Earth, and Catherine Ross and Mike Airey, co-chair and secretary of the Mid Sussex, Horsham and Crawley Green Party, are the other speakers.

Following the meeting, members of the public will be invited to stay for a free screening of the a documentary The Bentley Effect, which charts the rise of a social movement opposed to fracking in Australia.

Before the event, Mr Taylor, who is a vocal anti-drilling campaigner and a member of the European Parliament’s Environment Committee, said: “The Bentley Effect is an inspiring tale of residents putting their lives on hold to fight to protect their local community, their natural environment and the planet for their children and their children’s children.

“The film will have a particular resonance with a Sussex audience because I know, and have met, the inspiring people from Broadford Bridge to Lidsey, from Markwells Wood to Balcombe that are doing exactly the same thing - putting their lives on hold to fight against destructive unconventional oil and gas extraction in their communities.”

Mr Taylor, the European chair of the Climate Parliament, described how the screening was ‘timely’ following the Scottish Parliament’s decision to ban fracking and the publication of the Government’s Clean Growth Strategy.

He added: “With a ban now in place in Scotland and the Welsh Assembly about to vote on proposals for a ban, it is about time the UK Government finally followed their lead and put a stop to fracking in England.

“The Tories claim to be world-leaders in the fight against climate change but the truth is they’re not even taking the lead in the UK.”

To register click here.