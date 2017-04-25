GENERAL ELECTION: Lib Dems pick Horsham candidate

Horsham’s Liberal Democrats have announced their candidate for the 2017 general election.

Morwen Millson, who has been a county councillor since 1989, was a parliamentary candidate for the constituency in both 1997 and 2015.

She is the first candidate to be announced as standing against Conservative MP for Horsham Jeremy Quin when voters head to the polls on Thursday June 8.

Mrs Millson, who is also looking to be re-elected for Horsham Riverside at West Sussex County Council next week, said: “People in the Horsham constituency should vote for the Liberal Democrats to prevent a hard Brexit and protect the local economy.

“This election is a huge opportunity for voters in Horsham constituency to change the direction of our country and prevent a disastrous hard Brexit.

“Local people voted to remain in the EU, and certainly did not vote for the extreme form of Brexit that Theresa May has imposed on us after being backed by Labour.

“For all those who want to protect our local economy by staying in the Single Market, and to ensure the people have the final say over what comes next, this is your chance.

“The Liberal Democrats are the real opposition to the Conservative Brexit Government and the only party fighting for a Britain that is open, tolerant and united.

“Our MP supported remaining in Europe during the EU Referendum, but has now been appointed to the Department for Exiting the EU. As a financial adviser, he must be fully aware of the immense harm that Brexit will cause to the United Kingdom’s economy.

“The Liberal Democrats are united in saying we will stand up for Britain’s place in Europe and to keep our country open, tolerant and united.”

Mrs Millson, who is married with two adult sons, has lived in Horsham for 35 years.

