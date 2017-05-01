GENERAL ELECTION: Labour selects Horsham candidate

Labour has selected a candidate to contest the Horsham seat at next month’s general election.

The constituency, which also includes the villages surrounding the town as well as Billingshurst, Ardingly, Balcombe, Crawley Down and Turners Hill, is seen as a Conservative stronghold.

Current Tory MP Jeremy Quin was first elected in 2015 with a majority of more than 24,00 votes.

The Horsham Labour Party tweeted today: “We’re delighted to announce that Susannah Brady will be Labour’s candidate in Horsham for #GE2017 #VoteLabour.”

The other Horsham candidates already announced are Lib Dem Morwen Millson and James Smith of Something New.

More to follow.

