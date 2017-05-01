GENERAL ELECTION: Labour selects Arundel and South Downs candidate

Labour has selected a candidate to contest the Arundel and South Downs seat at next month’s general Election.

The constituency, which includes Barnham, Petworth, Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint, Steyning, Henfield and Pulborough, has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1997.

Current Tory MP Nick Herbert, who was first elected in 1997, has a majority of more than 26,000 votes.

Caroline Fife, who has been selected as Labour’s candidate, said: “I want to hear what the issues are for local people and represent them. “We have been campaigning on the NHS, cuts in schools and transport in rural areas.

“Many residents can’t afford to buy somewhere to live locally. Rent is going up faster than wages. Fracking is a local concern.

“Labour want to work on these areas to improve West Sussex as a place to live and work.”

