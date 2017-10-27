Fortnightly bin collections to start in February

The move to fortnightly general household waste bin collections in the Horsham district is set to begin in early February.

Currently Horsham District Council operates a weekly service, with blue-topped recycling bins and paid for green waste collected fortnightly.

In a bid to save money, HDC announced a move to ‘alternate weekly collections’ at the same time as replacing its fleet of bin lorries back in November 2016.

The council has now announced the rollout of fortnightly collections will begin on February 5, 2018.

According to the council the changes will help increase the district’s recycling rates as it looks to hit the 50 per cent target by 2020.

Some households will be able to request a bigger general waste bin, such as residents with medical needs, properties with five or more permanent residents, and homes with three or more children in nappies.

Meanwhile a larger or a second recycling bin will also be made available, with a £5 delivery change also levied.

If space is limited a smaller, reusable, recycling bag is available for no charge to supplement the recycling bin.

Applications must be submitted by the end of November.

Philip Circus (Con, Chanctonbury), cabinet member for waste, recycling and cleansing, said: “We know from experience elsewhere, that the new bin collection arrangements will see recycling rates increase and reduce the cost of disposal – helping to save Council Tax payers’ money in the long run so it can be used to maintain essential public services.

“We have been given obligatory national recycling targets to meet and are confident that these measures will help us reach them by the 2020 deadline.”

The council website says: “In January 2018 every household in the district will receive an information pack with further details about these changes, including when the change to collections start in your area and which bin you will need to put out on which week.”

For more information visit the council’s website.