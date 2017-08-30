Former Red Cross centre to be demolished for homes

Plans to demolish Horsham’s former Red Cross Centre and replace it with new homes have been opposed by residents.

Volunteers and staff previously based at the property in Rushams Road provided short term loans of mobility aids and other items.

But Trinity Hall was put up for sale last year as the charity had expanded its Crawley mobility aids centre.

The Horsham centre was therefore seen as being ‘no longer needed’.

An application to demolish the property and build two new semi-detached homes is due to be discussed by Horsham District Council’s Planning Committee North on Tuesday (September 5).

Officers have recommended approval, subject to conditions.

Both Horsham Trafalgar Neighbourhood Council and The Horsham Society have objected to the scheme on the grounds of overdevelopment.

Meanwhile the council has received 20 letters of objection from 12 properties raising concerns about the height of the new houses, parking, a lack of privacy, and the loss of a distinctive building and community facility.