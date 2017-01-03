Flats for former Horsham newsagent

Plans to replace a vacant Horsham newsagent’s shop with flats could be approved next week.

The retail unit in St Leonard’s Road last traded as Mace, but this closed after the new Tesco store opened at the nearby former St Leonards Arms site.

Now the owners have submitted an application to convert the ground floor shop and ancillary area into a pair of two-bedroom flats.

However since the plans have attracted nine letters of objection they are set to be debated by Horsham District Council’s Planning Committee North on Tuesday January 10.

Reasons for objection include a lack of parking, the conversion’s effect to neighbouring properties and the character of the wider area, and the loss of a shop premises.

Officers are recommending approval.

