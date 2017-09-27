‘Fantastic’ village affordable homes delivered

A ‘fantastic’ affordable housing scheme in Cowfold has been completed, with new residents set to move in this week.

Housing association Saxon Weald, with financial support from Horsham District Council, has delivered 20 homes at the site in Alley Groves.

The affordable rented homes consist of four one-bedroom flats, nine two-bedroom houses and seven three-bedroom houses.

Kate Rowbottom (Con, Billingshurst and Shipley), HDC’s cabinet member for housing and public protection, said: “Horsham District Council is pleased to have been able to support Saxon Weald to deliver such a fantastic affordable rented accommodation solution in the Cowfold parish.

“Supporting registered providers to deliver affordable rented accommodation is crucial to help those on the council’s housing register to secure a suitable home.”

David Standfast, chief Executive of Saxon Weald, added: “We’ve seen a lot of changes in the last 14 years, with the amount of grant available from the Government for building affordable homes declining to the point where it has all but disappeared.

“While it’s becoming more challenging for us to build, we are determined to find ways to continue, because the need for affordable places to live is more acute than ever.

“We are very proud of reaching this milestone, but we could not have done it without the support of our many partners, particularly Horsham District Council who supported us in this development at Alley Groves. We offer them all our sincere thanks and look forward to working with many of them again as we continue our journey.”