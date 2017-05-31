Election hustings at Horsham church tonight

Election candidates are set to attend a hustings organised by Horsham Churches Together tonight (Wednesday May 31) from 7.30-9.30pm.

Hosted by Horsham’s Brighton Road Baptist Church, the event will give voters a chance to hear candidates’ views on a range of issues that will affect them and their community.

All are welcome to attend.

Deacon Tom Murray, moderator, said: “We are grateful that the local candidates have agreed to attend our meeting to answer voters’ questions and look forward to a very interesting evening.”

Candidates are: UKIP’s Roger Arthur, Labour’s Susannah Brady, Peace Party’s Jim Duggan, Morwen Millson for the Lib Dems, Conservative Jeremy Quin, the Green Party’s Catherine Ross, and James Smith from Something New.

