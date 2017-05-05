District council chairman elected to the county council

Horsham District Council’s chairman Christian Mitchell is one of several new county councillors representing divisions in the district.

He was elected for Broadbridge, which covers Broadbridge Heath, Slinfold, Rudgwick and Warnham, while fellow district councillors Andrew Baldwin, Nigel Jupp, and Paul Marshall were successful in Horsham East, Southwater and Nuthurst, and Storrington respectively.

Tory incumbents were successful in all the other wards, while Lib Dems Morwen Millson and Nigel Dennis both held on to their seats.

Overall in West Sussex it was a great election for the Tories, who took all ten of UKIPs seats.

The Lib Dems added several seats, while in Crawley Labour held on to all but one of its councillors.

Reaction to follow.

