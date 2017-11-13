Designs for car park replacement revealed

Designs for a replacement Piries Place Car Park in Horsham have been revealed.

Horsham District Council is proposing to demolish the 330-space town centre structure, and built a replacement of between 426 and 531 spaces, depending on the final design.

Proposed Piries Place Car Park smaller version

A capital budget of up to £7.25m for the project was approved by HDC’s Cabinet back in September.

The council has submitted two applications, one for a four-deck and another for a three-deck car park.

The project is being timed to coincide with the redevelopment of Piries Place Shopping Centre, which is set to see a new hotel, Everyman cinema, and restaurants built by the start of 2019.

According to the application: “The existing Piries Place car park is no longer deemed fit for purpose. As outlined, the existing site suffers from accessibility/manoeuvrability issues, will not meet the capacity required following adjacent developments in Horsham, and is not a desirable place for the public to use and visit.”

The application describes how the proposals will result in a user-friendly car park that is ‘simple and convenient to navigate and safe to access and visit for all users’, will improve the accessibility of a ‘key community facility in the heart of Horsham’, and uses materials of high quality and of an appropriate scale, colour, and texture.

The existing toilets will be replaced and will include baby-changing and a Changing Places compliant facility, which will be used by people with profound learning and physical disabilities.

Bronze-coloured metal cladding is described as giving ‘both depth and horizontality’ to the scheme, which largely conceal the horizontal guarding members.

Earlier this year the council explained how parking demand in Horsham town centre is set to grow, with the redevelopment of Piries Place ‘key’ to accommodating this growth.

To comment visit www.horsham.gov.uk/planning using either DC/17/2509 or DC/17/2511.

What do you think of plans? Email the newsdesk.