County councillor Jim Rae resigns on health grounds

Horsham county councillor Jim Rae has quit just months before the next elections on health grounds.

The former Horsham district councillor resigned from the Tory Party in early 2015 after he was not chosen as a candidate to re-contest his Holbrook East ward by the Horsham Conservative Association.

He then stood as an independent candidate for Horsham at the 2015 general election, finishing last of eight candidates with 303 votes.

Since then he as been an independent for the West Sussex County Council division of Roffey, and has already indicated he would not stand for re-election in May.

However he has had to step down on health grounds early, and described feeling ‘truly honoured’ to have served Roffey residents for four years.

