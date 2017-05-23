Council’s message of support in wake of Manchester attack

Both Horsham District Council’s leader and chairman have extended messages of support to victims and families caught up in the Manchester attack.

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed that 22 people died and at least 59 people injured after an explosion outside an Ariana Grande concert last night.

Messages of support and tributes have poured in from across the country, with fundraisers for the families set up and vigils to remember the victims organised.

Christian Mitchell, chairman of Horsham District Council, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and the families and friends of all those affected.

“This was among the worst terrorist incidents in the United Kingdom. It was without doubt the work of evil and it is only by standing together that it will be defeated.”

Ray Dawe, leader of HDC, added: “Like people all over the world, we have been saddened and sickened by this barbarous attack on young people who were simply out for an evening enjoying a pop concert.

“I know that all members and staff of the district council will want to express their sincere condolences to those families who have lost a loved one and we send our best wishes to all those still in hospital who have injuries.

“This was an attack on ordinary people simply out enjoying themselves in a liberal western democracy. The terrorists would want us to curtail such activity and our way of life but we must show that terrorism will never win.”