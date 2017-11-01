Council offering £112,000 salary for new chief executive

Horsham District Council has launched a search for its next chief executive, offering a yearly salary of up to £112,000 for the successful candidate.

Tom Crowley took over the top job from Martin Pearson in 2005, but is set to retire in April 2018.

SOLACE, a respected resourcing specialist in local government, has been appointed to manage the recruitment process for a chief executive.

An advertisement for the role will appear in the national and specialist media.

It is hoped that the recruitment timetable will enable an appointment to be made by Christmas and for the council to have a new chief executive in place by April 2018.

According to the job advert: “Consistently recognised as one of the UK’s most desirable places to live, Horsham district has a great deal to offer to all who live, visit or work here.

“So this opportunity to build on our achievements, consolidating the steady growth of our thriving market town and rural villages really is one of a kind.

“Make no mistake however: our expectations for this role are just as high. The ideal candidate will be an inspirational leader for the organisation who will drive innovation and have passion to provide the best quality services in the most efficient way for our district’s residents.

“You will need a singular ability to capture and communicate that vision and to move our business on apace, while working with a focus on community, economy, efficiency and environment.

“Your background is less relevant than where you can take us and we’ll be looking for evidence of ability to make a real difference.”

The proposed salary is listed as up to £112,000 a year.

For more details click here.