Council chief executive to retire

Horsham District Council’s chief executive Tom Crowley is set to retire next April, it was announced today.

After spending several years with councils in South Wales and London, Tom came to Horsham in 1980 as a planning draughtsman.

After qualifying as a chartered town planner in 1986 he subsequently had a number of senior roles at Horsham and at local authorities in Surrey and West Sussex before returning to Horsham as chief executive in 2005.

He said: “After 42 years in local government, I have decided that the time is right to find some new and different challenges.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to have served as our council’s Chief Executive for the last twelve years.

“During that time we have faced many tough challenges but despite them we have continued to deliver high quality services and maintain sound finances.

“This has only been possible as a result of the teamwork between officers and councillors and our shared commitment to public service and community leadership.”

Commenting on the announcement council Leader Ray Dawe said: “Tom has been a very committed chief executive who has given many years of dedicated service to this council and Horsham district.

“He has led the process of transforming the way our council works during a time of great change in local government with enormous challenges, and he leaves the council in a really strong position. We remain financially sound, we have a hard-working and motivated workforce and, in contrast to many other councils, we have been able to maintain all our services whilst progressing our long standing ambition of making the district an even better place.

“Under Tom‘s leadership we have seen many notable achievements. In addition to transforming the way we work and moving our offices to Parkside, we secured the John Lewis and Waitrose development, our new leisure centre at Broadbridge Heath and the recent purchase of the Forum development in Horsham town centre.

“We will now take steps to ensure that the council puts in place the management expertise to lead our officer team when Tom leaves us next April. We will confirm details within the next two weeks.”